Instant-Pot Apple Crisp

Apple crisp in your Instant Pot?! Yes, you can! This easy Instant-Pot apple crisp has a nice balance of flavors from lemon zest and juice, brown sugar and sweet Honeycrisp apples. The whole-wheat flour and pecans add texture to the topping, which remains moist and delicious as it melds with the other flavors. To keep the texture from getting mushy, be sure not to cut the apple pieces too small. One-inch cubes will do the trick!

Liv Dansky
Source: EatingWell.com, June 2020

active:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Apple Filling
Topping

Directions

  • To prepare filling: Combine apples, lemon zest, lemon juice, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a large bowl. Let stand for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare topping: Combine oats, pecans, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and kosher salt in a medium bowl. Add butter and, using your hands, rub the butter into the flour mixture until it comes together into large clumps. Set aside.

  • Transfer the apple mixture to a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot; times, instructions and settings may vary according to cooker brand or model). Top with the crumble mixture. Cover the cooker and lock the lid in place. Turn the steam release handle to Sealing position. Select Manual/Pressure Cook setting. Select High pressure for 1 minute. (It will take 12 to 15 minutes for the cooker to come up to pressure before cooking begins.)

  • When the cooking is finished, carefully turn the steam release handle to Venting position and let steam fully escape (the float valve will drop; this will take 1 to 2 minutes). Remove the lid from the cooker. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 36.6g; dietary fiber 5.7g; sugars 24.9g; fat 11.4g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 15.3mg; vitamin a iu 274.8IU; vitamin c 10.4mg; folate 11mcg; calcium 30.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 25.6mg; potassium 252.9mg; sodium 137.2mg; added sugar 7g.
