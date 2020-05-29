Classic White Russian

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This creamy, coffee-spiked cocktail is a classic 3-ingredient drink that you really can't go wrong with. If you don't have heavy cream, milk (or a dairy alternative) will work! Mix it up for your next virtual happy hour with friends or enjoy it at your next brunch in place of a mimosa.

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vodka, Kahlúa and cream (or milk) in a glass. Add ice and top with grated coffee beans, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 12.5g; sugars 11.9g; fat 4g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 12.2mg; vitamin a iu 197.6IU; folate 6.1mcg; calcium 137.9mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 12.4mg; potassium 163.6mg; sodium 53.7mg; added sugar 6g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/14/2021