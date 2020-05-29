3-Ingredient Piña Colada

This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!

Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

  • Place pineapple, coconut milk and rum in a blender; puree until smooth. Pour into a glass and top with a little toasted coconut, if desired.

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 16.3g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 10.7g; vitamin a iu 95.7IU; vitamin c 79.4mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 31.6mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 45.8mg; potassium 305mg; sodium 9.4mg.
