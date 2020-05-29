3-Ingredient Piña Colada
This boozy piña colada transports you to a tropical island with each and every sip. The frozen pineapple gives this juicy drink just the right amount of sweetness, and the canned coconut milk provides creaminess and that signature coconut flavor we love in a piña colada. Mix in some dark rum and you have yourself a tropical 3-ingredient cocktail!
Source: EatingWell.com, August 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23.2g; dietary fiber 2.9g; sugars 16.3g; fat 12.3g; saturated fat 10.7g; vitamin a iu 95.7IU; vitamin c 79.4mg; folate 37.6mcg; calcium 31.6mg; iron 2.4mg; magnesium 45.8mg; potassium 305mg; sodium 9.4mg.