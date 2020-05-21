Egg Roll-Inspired Cabbage Rolls
Skip takeout and try these egg roll-inspired cabbage rolls! Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with egg roll filling and baked in a flavorful soy-hoisin tomato sauce.
What Is Savoy Cabbage?
Savoy cabbage looks similar to green cabbage but has distinct ruffled leaves. It has a mild, sweet flavor. Savoy cabbage is perfect for roasting, braising, making wraps, stir-fries and stuffed cabbage.
How to Prepare Savoy Cabbage Leaves for Stuffing
To prep savoy cabbage, remove 12 of the outermost leaves from a large head of cabbage, being careful to keep the leaves intact without tearing. Rinse them well. Trim off any thick woody stems with a sharp knife. Cook the leaves in boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes until they're softened and pliable.
Make the Egg Roll Filling
For the filling, you will need to prepare the ingredients before mixing. For the chopped broccoli, use some of the boiling water to blanch them briefly in a colander, then run the broccoli under cold water to stop the cooking process. For the cooked brown rice, learn how to cook brown rice perfectly on the stovetop or in an Instant Pot. Our recipe uses lean ground pork, but feel free to substitute it with ground turkey or tofu crumbles.
Stuff the Cabbage Leaves
Place 1/3 cup of filling over the bottom third of a softened cabbage leaf. Fold the bottom and sides over the filling and roll up. Place, seam-side down, in the prepared baking dish. Repeat with the remaining leaves and filling.
Bake the Cabbage Rolls
When all the cabbage leaves are stuffed, rolled and placed in the baking dish, pour the remaining sauce on top. Cover and bake for about 40 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer registers at 150°F into the center of a roll.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
9-by-13-inch baking dish