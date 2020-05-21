Egg Roll-Inspired Cabbage Rolls

These were really tasty, though a bit labor intensive with having to cook the cabbage, make the sauce and then stuff and roll the cabbage. I also mistakenly forgot to separate the hoisin sauce so accidentally doubled it in the sauce and spilled a ton of chili flakes into the sauce, but it was still pretty good! I'm thinking this would be good gift food to bring to friends (e.g., new moms), and a good way to sneak in veg for kids since you don't even taste the broccoli. I bet water chestnuts would go really well with this too for some added crunchy texture.... Definitely recommend this recipe!