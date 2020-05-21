Egg Roll-Inspired Cabbage Rolls

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Skip takeout and try these egg roll-inspired cabbage rolls! Savoy cabbage leaves are stuffed with egg roll filling and baked in a flavorful soy-hoisin tomato sauce.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, May 2020; updated November 2022

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

What Is Savoy Cabbage?

Credit: Carolyn Hodges

Savoy cabbage looks similar to green cabbage but has distinct ruffled leaves. It has a mild, sweet flavor. Savoy cabbage is perfect for roasting, braising, making wraps, stir-fries and stuffed cabbage.

How to Prepare Savoy Cabbage Leaves for Stuffing

To prep savoy cabbage, remove 12 of the outermost leaves from a large head of cabbage, being careful to keep the leaves intact without tearing. Rinse them well. Trim off any thick woody stems with a sharp knife. Cook the leaves in boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes until they're softened and pliable.

Make the Egg Roll Filling

For the filling, you will need to prepare the ingredients before mixing. For the chopped broccoli, use some of the boiling water to blanch them briefly in a colander, then run the broccoli under cold water to stop the cooking process. For the cooked brown rice, learn how to cook brown rice perfectly on the stovetop or in an Instant Pot. Our recipe uses lean ground pork, but feel free to substitute it with ground turkey or tofu crumbles.

Stuff the Cabbage Leaves

Place 1/3 cup of filling over the bottom third of a softened cabbage leaf. Fold the bottom and sides over the filling and roll up. Place, seam-side down, in the prepared baking dish. Repeat with the remaining leaves and filling.

Bake the Cabbage Rolls

When all the cabbage leaves are stuffed, rolled and placed in the baking dish, pour the remaining sauce on top. Cover and bake for about 40 minutes, or until an instant-read thermometer registers at 150°F into the center of a roll.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk water, tomato paste, vinegar, soy sauce, 2 tablespoons hoisin, 1 tablespoon ginger, 2 cloves garlic and crushed red pepper in a small saucepan. Whisk in cornstarch; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 4 cabbage leaves and cook, gently stirring, until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cabbage leaves. Place broccoli in a colander and pour the hot water over it. Refresh with cold water. Transfer to a large bowl. Add pork, rice, scallions, sesame oil, the remaining 2 tablespoons hoisin, 1 tablespoon ginger and 2 cloves garlic, and 3 tablespoons of the reserved sauce. Stir to combine well.

  • Place 1/3 cup filling over the bottom third of 1 softened cabbage leaf. Fold the bottom and sides over the filling and roll up. Place, seam-side down, in the prepared baking dish. Repeat with the remaining leaves and filling. Pour the remaining sauce over the rolls. Cover with foil and bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a roll registers 150°F, about 40 minutes.

Equipment

9-by-13-inch baking dish

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 rolls
Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 20.4g; carbohydrates 28.2g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 6.9g; fat 4.8g; saturated fat 1.4g; cholesterol 44.9mg; vitamin a iu 1159.3IU; vitamin c 52.6mg; folate 67.6mcg; calcium 82mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 65.4mg; potassium 649.7mg; sodium 502.3mg; added sugar 2g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/26/2022