Greek Stuffed Eggplant

This Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is filled with veggies and flavors of the Mediterranean. The dish is easy to pull together and the addition of cumin gives it a sweet, earthy note.

Ali Ramee
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 400 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.

  • Cut each eggplant in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, scoop out flesh from the halves, leaving about 1/2-inch border on the sides and bottoms. Coarsely chop the flesh and set aside.

  • Drizzle the insides of the eggplant shells evenly with 1 tablespoon oil. Place the shells, cut-side up, on the prepared baking sheet and roast until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and increase oven temperature to broil.

  • While the eggplant roasts, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add tomato paste, cumin, and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, bell pepper and the reserved chopped eggplant; cook, stirring occasionally, until the eggplant is tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in parsley, olives and vinegar.

  • Divide the filling evenly among the eggplant shells; top each with 3 tablespoons feta. Broil until the cheese is melted and golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with fresh oregano and dill, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 eggplant half
Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 23.7g; dietary fiber 8.2g; sugars 12.8g; fat 17.4g; saturated fat 5.3g; cholesterol 25mg; vitamin a iu 1949.1IU; vitamin c 63.9mg; folate 89.8mcg; calcium 194.7mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 50.3mg; potassium 819.1mg; sodium 542.3mg.
