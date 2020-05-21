Easy Eggplant Stir-Fry

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This eggplant stir-fry is easy to make. We call for long and tender Japanese eggplant, but regular eggplant will work well too, cut into 1-inch pieces. Jalapeño peppers can vary from mild to very spicy. If you need to cut the heat, opt for small sweet peppers in their place.

Ali Ramee
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut eggplants into quarters lengthwise, then into 2-inch pieces. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high heat. Add half of the eggplant and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and browned in parts, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with 2 tablespoons oil and the remaining eggplant. Cover the eggplant to keep warm and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, whisk hoisin, soy sauce and plum sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet over high heat. Add jalapeños and onion; cook, stirring often, until slightly softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring often, until softened and fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add the onion mixture and basil to the eggplant and stir in the sauce. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2/3 cup
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 12.6g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 5.8g; fat 12.2g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 0.2mg; vitamin a iu 451.1IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; folate 37.1mcg; calcium 31.4mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 347.6mg; sodium 298.4mg; added sugar 1.5g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/30/2022