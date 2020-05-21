Dark Chocolate Chip-Zucchini Cookies

If you like zucchini bread, you'll love these moist zucchini cookies with melted chunks of dark chocolate. We love the pieces of chocolate you get by chopping your own, but chocolate chips will work well too.

Sarah Epperson
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
30

  • Beat butter, brown sugar and vanilla in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until smooth and fluffy, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until combined, scraping down sides of bowl as needed.

  • Whisk flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a large bowl until well combined. Add to the butter mixture, beating on low speed just until combined. Fold in zucchini and chocolate until combined. Cover the dough and refrigerate until fully chilled, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a heaping 1 1/2-inch cookie scoopful or 2 heaping tablespoonfuls, scoop 15 cookies onto each prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden and edges are crispy (centers will still be slightly soft), 12 to 14 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with sea salt. Let the cookies cool on the pans for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely, about 1 hour.

To make ahead: The cookies will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Serving Size: 1 cookie
Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 18.7g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 9.2g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 28.9mg; vitamin a iu 224IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; folate 6.1mcg; calcium 29.7mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 33.9mg; potassium 125.3mg; sodium 163.1mg; added sugar 8g.
