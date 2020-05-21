Super-Simple Salty Dog

This classic cocktail is as easy to make. It's tart and salty and you probably already have all the ingredients in your pantry. If you like your citrus cocktails a bit more on the sweet side, add a quick honey syrup, or if you like things spicy, you can even muddle a few slices of jalapeño in the bottom of your shaker first!

Kate E. Richards
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Recipe Summary test

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Ingredients

Directions

  • Spread salt on a small plate. Run grapefruit wedge around the rim of a tall glass, then roll the glass in the salt to thoroughly coat the rim. Fill the glass with ice.

  • Place jalapeño slices (if using) in a cocktail shaker and muddle briefly. Add vodka (or gin), grapefruit juice and honey syrup, if desired. Fill the shaker three-fourths full of ice. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain the cocktail into the prepared glass. Garnish with grapefruit slice, if desired.

Tips

Tip: To make a quick honey simple syrup, stir 1 tsp. hot water into 1 tsp. honey until the honey is dissolved; let cool.

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 19.8g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 8.1g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 852.4IU; vitamin c 58.4mg; folate 15.8mcg; calcium 15.7mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 17.7mg; potassium 250.5mg; sodium 2.1mg; added sugar 6g.
