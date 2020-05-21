Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash

This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak.

Karen Rankin
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 475 degrees F. Toss zucchini, squash, oil, salt and pepper together in a medium bowl. Spread in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast until softened and charred in spots, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 5 minutes; transfer to a serving bowl and toss with basil and parsley. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 3.9g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 2.5g; fat 5.4g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 446.3IU; vitamin c 21.5mg; folate 33.3mcg; calcium 24.4mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 22.3mg; potassium 311.6mg; sodium 297.1mg.
