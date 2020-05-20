Classic Daiquiri

If you're at home and looking for a quick tropical happy hour escape, this strikingly simple daiquiri is just what the doctor ordered. All you need is rum, fresh lime juice and sugar to feel those beachy vibes in the comfort of your own home.

Kate E. Richards
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine juice and sugar in a cocktail shaker; stir until the sugar is completely dissolved. Add rum and fill the shaker three-fourths full of ice. Cover and shake until chilled. Strain the daiquiri into a coupe or other small cocktail glass. Garnish with lime slice, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 4.7g; vitamin a iu 15.1IU; vitamin c 9.1mg; folate 3mcg; calcium 4.3mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.4mg; potassium 36.6mg; sodium 1.2mg; added sugar 4g.
