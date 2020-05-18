Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

Potatoes will take the longest to cook, so we start them early. We call for baby Yukon Gold potatoes that have a nice creamy, yellow flesh. Baby potatoes are nice for roasting since their size is mostly uniform and all you have to do is slice them in half. Other potatoes to try are baby red potatoes or fingerling potatoes that are halved lengthwise. We cook the potatoes for 15 minutes to start.

Once the potatoes have roasted for 15 minutes, it's time to add the salmon and asparagus. The potatoes are moved to one side of the pan and the salmon is added to the middle with the asparagus going to the other side of the salmon. The salmon is cut into 4 equal portions so it cooks quickly and evenly. Garlic-infused melted butter is drizzled over the salmon to flavor the fish and its neighboring vegetables as it cooks. If you want to keep your pan clean, you can layer it with parchment paper before roasting. In 10-12 minutes, the veggies and meat will be done roasting. How can you tell everything is ready? The potatoes and asparagus will be tender and the fish will flake easily with a fork and will no longer be opaque at the center.