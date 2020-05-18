Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This one-pan salmon and potatoes recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, May 2020

How to Make Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

Salmon and potatoes are a perfect union. Throw in some asparagus, and you have yourself a delicious, well-balanced dinner. In this easy recipe, we cook the salmon and potatoes (and asparagus!) on the same pan simplifying prep and making clean-up a breeze. Here's how it's done:

Start With The Potatoes

Potatoes will take the longest to cook, so we start them early. We call for baby Yukon Gold potatoes that have a nice creamy, yellow flesh. Baby potatoes are nice for roasting since their size is mostly uniform and all you have to do is slice them in half. Other potatoes to try are baby red potatoes or fingerling potatoes that are halved lengthwise. We cook the potatoes for 15 minutes to start.

Add the Salmon

Once the potatoes have roasted for 15 minutes, it's time to add the salmon and asparagus. The potatoes are moved to one side of the pan and the salmon is added to the middle with the asparagus going to the other side of the salmon. The salmon is cut into 4 equal portions so it cooks quickly and evenly. Garlic-infused melted butter is drizzled over the salmon to flavor the fish and its neighboring vegetables as it cooks. If you want to keep your pan clean, you can layer it with parchment paper before roasting. In 10-12 minutes, the veggies and meat will be done roasting. How can you tell everything is ready? The potatoes and asparagus will be tender and the fish will flake easily with a fork and will no longer be opaque at the center.

Additional reporting by Hilary Meyer 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Toss potatoes, 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper together in a medium bowl. Spread in an even layer on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast until starting to soften and brown, about 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, toss asparagus with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in the medium bowl. Combine butter, lemon juice, garlic, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

  • Sprinkle salmon with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt. Move the potatoes to one side of the pan. Place the salmon in the center of the pan; drizzle with the butter mixture. Spread the asparagus on the empty side of the pan. Roast until the salmon is just cooked through and the vegetables are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Garnish with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 piece salmon, 4 potatoes & 3 oz. asparagus
Per Serving:
522 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 25.8g; dietary fiber 3.7g; sugars 2.2g; fat 31.9g; saturated fat 8.9g; cholesterol 93.2mg; vitamin a iu 1515IU; vitamin c 22.1mg; folate 210.9mcg; calcium 57.9mg; iron 2.5mg; magnesium 80.4mg; potassium 1239.2mg; sodium 396mg.
