Roasted Eggplant Pasta

This easy roasted eggplant pasta dish is dressed with eggplant, fresh cherry tomatoes and plenty of fresh herbs. Feta cheese adds a savory note while the balsamic dressing brightens the flavor. It's the perfect summer vegetarian dinner.

Julia Levy
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

active:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Toss eggplant, tomatoes, onion, salt, crushed red pepper and 2 tablespoons oil together on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread in an even layer and roast until browned and tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain.

  • Toss the pasta and vegetables in a large bowl with parsley, mint, basil, vinegar, sugar and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Sprinkle with feta, olives and pine nuts. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 58.1g; dietary fiber 9.7g; sugars 11.9g; fat 25.6g; saturated fat 6.3g; cholesterol 25mg; vitamin a iu 1157.1IU; vitamin c 17.2mg; folate 56.7mcg; calcium 194.2mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 46.5mg; potassium 763.2mg; sodium 499.7mg; added sugar 1g.
