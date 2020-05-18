Roasted Eggplant Pasta
This easy roasted eggplant pasta dish is dressed with eggplant, fresh cherry tomatoes and plenty of fresh herbs. Feta cheese adds a savory note while the balsamic dressing brightens the flavor. It's the perfect summer vegetarian dinner.
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 3/4 cups
Per Serving:
507 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 58.1g; dietary fiber 9.7g; sugars 11.9g; fat 25.6g; saturated fat 6.3g; cholesterol 25mg; vitamin a iu 1157.1IU; vitamin c 17.2mg; folate 56.7mcg; calcium 194.2mg; iron 3.4mg; magnesium 46.5mg; potassium 763.2mg; sodium 499.7mg; added sugar 1g.