Classic Mai Tai

A traditional mai tai is an easy-to-make cocktail made up of two kinds of rum, orange liqueur, lime juice and almond syrup. If you don't happen to have all those goodies just hanging out in your kitchen cupboards, we'll show you how to make a slight variation that is just as delicious.

Kate E. Richards
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

  • Fill a glass to the brim with crushed ice. Place more ice in a cocktail shaker; add white rum, lime juice, orange liqueur (or orange juice) and orgeat to the shaker. Cover and shake until chilled; strain into the prepared glass. Gently pour dark rum along the top of the drink (you can run it over the back of a spoon into the top of the glass to "float" it). Dust the top of the drink with cinnamon, then garnish with lime slice, mint sprig and/or flower, if desired.

Tip: Orgeat is a sweet almond syrup with floral notes. If you don't happen to keep orgeat on hand, you can mix up this quick substitution: Combine 1 Tbsp. honey, 1 Tbsp. hot water and 1/8 tsp. almond extract in a small bowl; stir until the honey is completely dissolved. Let cool completely before using. Makes enough for 2 drinks.

1 cocktail
179 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 13.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 9.8g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 47.1IU; vitamin c 16.8mg; folate 7.7mcg; calcium 9.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4.3mg; potassium 68.9mg; sodium 1.4mg; added sugar 8g.
