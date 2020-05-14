Classic Mai Tai
A traditional mai tai is an easy-to-make cocktail made up of two kinds of rum, orange liqueur, lime juice and almond syrup. If you don't happen to have all those goodies just hanging out in your kitchen cupboards, we'll show you how to make a slight variation that is just as delicious.
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tip: Orgeat is a sweet almond syrup with floral notes. If you don't happen to keep orgeat on hand, you can mix up this quick substitution: Combine 1 Tbsp. honey, 1 Tbsp. hot water and 1/8 tsp. almond extract in a small bowl; stir until the honey is completely dissolved. Let cool completely before using. Makes enough for 2 drinks.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cocktail
Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 13.4g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 9.8g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 47.1IU; vitamin c 16.8mg; folate 7.7mcg; calcium 9.2mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 4.3mg; potassium 68.9mg; sodium 1.4mg; added sugar 8g.