Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip

1 of 4

Rating: 5 stars This dip is so good -- everything I love about Mexican street corn in a format that's just a little too easy to chow down on.

Rating: 3 stars I made it. And then changed it. (Be sure to only use the prescribed amount of fry oil). I doubled the jalapeños. Doubled the chili powder. Added dried chipotle powder and a touch of cumin. I also didn't care for how much mayo is in the recipe, so I also added some parm cheese to add body. I had feta and sour cream so used that. I'm sure the mexican cheeses are delicious though.

Rating: 3 stars I was expecting this to taste like street corn but it really doesn't. I would make again but I would add cotija cheese. It's just not street corn without cotija.