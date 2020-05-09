Cheesy Jalapeño Corn Dip

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this tasty dip inspired by Mexican elote and esquites. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.

Ali Ramee
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat oil in a large skillet over high heat until hot but not smoking. Add corn and jalapño and cook, without stirring, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes. Stir and cook for another 3 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Stir in mayonnaise, crema (or sour cream), lime juice, chili powder and 1/2 cup queso fresco.

  • Spread the mixture in an 8-inch glass pie pan or 1-quart baking dish. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup queso fresco and sprinkle with cayenne. Bake until the cheese is melted and the outer edges begin to bubble, about 12 minutes. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with tortilla chips, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 14.1g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 2.9g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 19.1mg; vitamin a iu 468.9IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; folate 25.7mcg; calcium 99.6mg; iron 0.4mg; magnesium 24mg; potassium 202mg; sodium 189.1mg.
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
MeganOS
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2020
This dip is so good -- everything I love about Mexican street corn in a format that's just a little too easy to chow down on.
Carrie
Rating: 3 stars
07/06/2020
I made it. And then changed it. (Be sure to only use the prescribed amount of fry oil). I doubled the jalapeños. Doubled the chili powder. Added dried chipotle powder and a touch of cumin. I also didn't care for how much mayo is in the recipe, so I also added some parm cheese to add body. I had feta and sour cream so used that. I'm sure the mexican cheeses are delicious though.
Kelly
Rating: 3 stars
06/23/2020
I was expecting this to taste like street corn but it really doesn't. I would make again but I would add cotija cheese. It's just not street corn without cotija.
Courtenay
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2020
This was a perfect way to enjoy corn! Even the kids loved it. I'll double the recipe next time.
