Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon

It doesn't get easier than a cucumber and tomato summer salad! Fresh cucumber and juicy ripe tomatoes are all you need to really make this salad shine. Marinating cucumbers and tomatoes in vinegar with a touch of lemon zest infuses the dish with tangy citrus flavor.

Liv Dansky
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt in a large bowl. Slowly pour in oil; whisk to combine. Add cucumber, tomatoes and shallot and toss to combine. Let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 2 hours before serving. Just before serving, stir in parsley (or basil). Serve with a slotted spoon.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 5.4g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 3.1g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 788IU; vitamin c 14.1mg; folate 17.9mcg; calcium 19.2mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 16.2mg; potassium 271.6mg; sodium 296.7mg.
