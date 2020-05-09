Ancho Chile Grilled Cauliflower Steaks
Cauliflower's round shape can be cut into slabs or florets for the grill. Here, it's grilled both ways after being rubbed with a blend of spicy seasonings and basted with a fresh cilantro-lime vinaigrette.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill; grill basket
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cauliflower
Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; potassium 607mg; sodium 369mg.