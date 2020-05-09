Classic Niçoise Salad

This colorful platter salad with origins in the south of France makes a well-balanced and satisfying hot-weather meal. Coating the potatoes in dressing while they are still hot helps them absorb the flavors.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

active:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a large saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes to the basket; cover and steam until tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer the potatoes to a medium bowl. Add vinaigrette and toss gently with a flexible spatula to coat. Let the potatoes stand in the dressing for a minute or two. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a platter or divide between 2 plates.

  • Add green beans to the steamer basket, cover and steam until tender-crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Rinse under cold running water to stop the cooking.

  • Arrange the green beans, chickpeas, tomatoes, tuna, and eggs on the platter (or plates). Drizzle the remaining dressing from the bowl over the salad. Garnish with parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups salad + 1/4 cup vinaigrette
Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 19g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 7g; sugars 8g; fat 31g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 176mg; potassium 711mg; sodium 476mg.
