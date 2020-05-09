Black Bean Salad with Grilled Pork Cutlets

This hearty bean salad is packed with vibrant colors and contrasting textures. Center-cut boneless pork chops (also called pork cutlets), make a convenient and economical protein to round out the meal. This recipe makes one extra cutlet, which can be refrigerated for another use (see Associated Recipe).

Patsy Jamieson
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2

Ingredients

Pork & Marinade
Salad

Directions

  • To marinate pork: Whisk lime juice, 1 Tbsp. oil, garlic powder, and 1/8 tsp. each salt and pepper in a shallow glass dish. Add pork; turn to coat. Marinate in the refrigerator, turning once or twice, for 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare salad: Whisk oil, orange juice, vinegar, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Set 2 Tbsp. of the dressing aside. Add black beans, barley, bell pepper, corn, scallions, and cilantro (if using) to the remaining dressing; toss to coat.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high. Oil the grill rack (see Tip). Discard the marinade and grill the pork until just cooked through (there may be a trace of pink in the center), 2 to 2 1/2 minutes per side.

  • Divide the salad between 2 plates and top each salad with a pork cutlet. (Refrigerate the remaining cutlet for another use; see Associated Recipe.) Drizzle the pork with the reserved dressing.

Associated Recipes

Pork Wrap with Lime-Jalapeño Slaw

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups salad + 2 1/2 oz. pork
Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 24g; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 5g; fat 24g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 45mg; potassium 687mg; sodium 431mg.
