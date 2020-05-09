Crispy Egg Noodles with Tofu & Peanut Sauce
This peanut-tofu noodles dish is inspired by chow mein, a Chinese American dish featuring fried noodles. Pan-crisping the noodles here mimics the crunch of the traditional dish, but limits the saturated fat. Look for lo mein or egg noodles at your local Chinese market or international aisle of major grocery stores.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare sauce (Step 3) and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 3/4 cups noodles & vegetables + 3 1/2 oz. tofu + 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 8g; fat 34g; saturated fat 4g; potassium 519mg; sodium 278mg.