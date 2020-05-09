Chinese Crispy Noodles with Tofu & Peanut Sauce

This peanut-tofu noodles dish is inspired by chow mein, a Chinese-American dish featuring fried noodles. Pan-crisping the noodles here mimics the crunch of the traditional dish, but limits the saturated fat. Look for Chinese noodles or lo mein noodles in the Asian or international aisle of major grocery stores.

Sara Haas, RDN Reviewed by Dietitian Micaela Young, M.S.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Ingredients

Tofu
Peanut Sauce
Noodle Bowl

Directions

  • To prepare tofu: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut tofu crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Place in a single layer on a large baking sheet lined with 3 layers of paper towels. Cover with another 2 to 3 layers of paper towels. Gently press on the tofu to remove excess liquid. Discard the paper towels. Cut the tofu into 1/2-inch cubes.

  • Heat 1 Tbsp. canola oil in a large cast-iron or other heavy ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook, stirring, until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until crispy, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare sauce: Combine peanut butter, soy sauce, ginger, lime zest, lime juice, sesame oil, honey, and crushed red pepper, if using, in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • To prepare noodle bowl: Cook noodles in boiling water according to package directions, about 3 minutes. Drain.

  • When the tofu is ready, transfer it to a plate and keep warm. Carefully set the hot skillet over medium-high heat. (Be mindful of the hot handle!) Heat 1/2 Tbsp. canola oil to shimmering; add the cooked noodles, pressing them into a thin layer in the bottom of the pan. Cook until the underside is browned and crispy in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip the noodles and add the remaining 1/2 Tbsp. oil, drizzling it around the edge of the pan to allow it to stream down; cook until the underside is browned and crispy in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Adjust heat as needed to prevent burning.

  • Transfer the cooked noodles to a serving dish and top with carrots, cabbage, cilantro, mint, and the tofu. Drizzle with the peanut sauce. Sprinkle with peanuts and scallions. Serve with lime wedges.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare sauce (Step 3) and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups noodles & vegetables + 3 1/2 oz. tofu + 2 Tbsp. sauce
Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 8g; fat 34g; saturated fat 4g; potassium 519mg; sodium 278mg.
