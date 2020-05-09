Chinese Crispy Noodles with Tofu & Peanut Sauce

When the tofu is ready, transfer it to a plate and keep warm. Carefully set the hot skillet over medium-high heat. (Be mindful of the hot handle!) Heat 1/2 Tbsp. canola oil to shimmering; add the cooked noodles, pressing them into a thin layer in the bottom of the pan. Cook until the underside is browned and crispy in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Carefully flip the noodles and add the remaining 1/2 Tbsp. oil, drizzling it around the edge of the pan to allow it to stream down; cook until the underside is browned and crispy in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Adjust heat as needed to prevent burning.