Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs
This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Prepare meatballs (Step 2) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Prepare croutons (Step 3) up to 2 days ahead and store in an airtight container at room temperature. Prepare vinaigrette (Step 4) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Prep all vegetables, except for tomatoes, up to 1 day ahead and refrigerate.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 7 mini meatballs + 1 2/3 cups salad
Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 15g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 76mg; potassium 290mg; sodium 698mg.