Pita Panzanella Salad with Meatballs

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This Mediterranean-inspired salad combines the flavors of Greece with the format of a traditional Tuscan bread salad for a refreshing, yet hearty meal. For a twist, try stuffing the salad into the pitas rather than crisping them in Step 3.

Lauren Grant
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
50 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Mix together turkey, breadcrumbs, grated onion, egg, 1 Tbsp. fresh oregano (or 1 tsp. dried), 2 tsp. garlic, 2 tsp. oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl just until combined. Using a tablespoon, form the mixture into about 42 meatballs, each about 1 inch in diameter. Arrange on the prepared baking sheet. Bake the meatballs until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the centers registers 165 degrees F, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Split pitas in half horizontally into thin rounds, then tear into half-moon shapes. Arrange on a baking sheet and bake until golden brown and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Let cool, then break the pitas into bite-size croutons.

  • Whisk vinegar, the remaining 3 Tbsp. oil, 2 tsp. fresh oregano (or 1/2 tsp. dried), 1 tsp. garlic, honey, and mustard in a large bowl. Add cucumber, tomatoes, olives, and sliced onion; toss to combine. Stir in the pita croutons. Serve the salad with the meatballs.

Tips

To make ahead: Prepare meatballs (Step 2) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Prepare croutons (Step 3) up to 2 days ahead and store in an airtight container at room temperature. Prepare vinaigrette (Step 4) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Prep all vegetables, except for tomatoes, up to 1 day ahead and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 7 mini meatballs + 1 2/3 cups salad
Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 34g; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 15g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 76mg; potassium 290mg; sodium 698mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/07/2022