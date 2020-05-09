Succotash Salad with Grilled Sirloin
A summer salad through and through! Grilled sweet potatoes and grilled sirloin steak add just enough smokiness without overpowering all of the fresh flavors, while a creamy lime dressing brings everything together.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill
To make ahead: Cook green beans (Step 1) and corn (Step 2) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Prepare dressing (Step 3) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Grill steak and toss salad components together right before serving.
Tip: If you prefer to cook indoors, use a grill pan to cook the sweet potatoes and steak in Step 6.
Serving Size:1 3/4 cups salad + 3 oz. steak
430 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 16g; fat 14g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 63mg; potassium 1257mg; sodium 750mg.