Succotash Salad with Grilled Sirloin

A summer salad through and through! Grilled sweet potatoes and grilled sirloin steak add just enough smokiness without overpowering all of the fresh flavors, while a creamy lime dressing brings everything together.

Lauren Grant
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

active:
55 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 3/4 cup water to a boil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add green beans; cover, reduce heat to medium-low and steam for 5 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.

  • Fill the now-empty skillet with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Add corn to the boiling water; cover, turn off heat, and steam for 8 minutes. Drain the corn and transfer to a cutting board; let cool. Cut the kernels from the cobs and transfer to the bowl with the green beans.

  • Meanwhile, whisk yogurt, lime juice, onion, 1 Tbsp. oil, honey, garlic, and 1/4 tsp. each pepper and salt in a small bowl.

  • Combine chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and the remaining 1 tsp. ground pepper and 3/4 tsp. salt in a small bowl.

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (see Tip). Clean the grill grate with a long-handled wire brush.

  • Brush both sides of sweet potatoes with the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, then season with half of the spice mixture. Rub the remaining spice mixture all over steak. Grill the sweet potatoes until fork-tender, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Grill the steak to the desired degree of doneness (135 degrees F for medium-rare), 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer the sweet potatoes to a clean cutting board and let cool. Transfer the steak to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • When cool enough to handle, cut the sweet potatoes into 1-inch pieces. Cut the steak into 1/2-inch-thick slices.

  • Add the sweet potatoes to the bowl with the green beans and corn. Stir in tomatoes, lima beans, basil, cilantro, and jalapeño; toss with 1/2 cup of the yogurt dressing. Divide the salad among 4 plates. Divide the steak among the plates and drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup yogurt dressing.

Tips

Equipment: Charcoal or gas grill

To make ahead: Cook green beans (Step 1) and corn (Step 2) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Prepare dressing (Step 3) up to 2 days ahead and refrigerate. Grill steak and toss salad components together right before serving.

Tip: If you prefer to cook indoors, use a grill pan to cook the sweet potatoes and steak in Step 6.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 3/4 cups salad + 3 oz. steak
Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 9g; sugars 16g; fat 14g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 63mg; potassium 1257mg; sodium 750mg.
