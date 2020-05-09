Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.

Lauren Grant
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

20 mins
20 mins
4

  • Place kale in a large bowl and, using your hands, massage to soften the leaves. Add avocado, blueberries, tomatoes, edamame, almonds, and goat cheese.

  • Combine oil, lemon juice, chives, honey, mustard, and salt in a small bowl or in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Whisk or shake well.

  • Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad and toss to combine.

To make ahead: Wash, stem, and chop kale, cook edamame, toast almonds, and make vinaigrette (Step 2) up to 1 day ahead and refrigerate.

Tip: To toast sliced (or chopped) nuts, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes.

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
368 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 21g; dietary fiber 8g; sugars 9g; fat 29g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 10mg; potassium 692mg; sodium 674mg.
