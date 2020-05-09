Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans

Soaking red onion in cold water helps mellow its raw bite while leaving its appealing crunch. This easy potato salad recipe is great at room temperature or chilled. If you're not planning on serving it right away, keep the dressing separate until you're ready to serve.

Hilary Meyer
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place red onion in a small bowl and cover with ice water. Let stand for at least 10 minutes, then drain well and set aside.

  • Meanwhile, bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a medium saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and steam until just tender when pierced with a knife, 12 to 15 minutes. Add beans to the steamer basket with the potatoes; cover and continue cooking until the potatoes are soft and the beans are tender-crisp, 5 to 7 minutes more. Rinse the vegetables under cool water and drain well.

  • Whisk dill, oil, vinegar, mustard, pepper, and salt in a large bowl. Halve the potatoes and add to the bowl with the dressing, along with the beans, red onion, and chopped eggs. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with more fresh dill, if desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Steam green beans and potatoes (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Make dressing (Step 3), leaving out dill, and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Tip: To hard-boil eggs, place cold large eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Set the pan over medium-high heat. When the water just begins to bubble vigorously, reduce the heat to a slight simmer; simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, pour out the hot water, and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let the eggs cool before peeling.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup
Per Serving:
126 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 3g; fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; cholesterol 93mg; potassium 336mg; sodium 160mg.
