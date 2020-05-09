Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans
Soaking red onion in cold water helps mellow its raw bite while leaving its appealing crunch. This easy potato salad recipe is great at room temperature or chilled. If you're not planning on serving it right away, keep the dressing separate until you're ready to serve.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Steam green beans and potatoes (Step 2) and refrigerate for up to 2 days. Make dressing (Step 3), leaving out dill, and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Tip: To hard-boil eggs, place cold large eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Set the pan over medium-high heat. When the water just begins to bubble vigorously, reduce the heat to a slight simmer; simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from the heat, pour out the hot water, and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let the eggs cool before peeling.