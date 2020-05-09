Stir-Fried Green Beans with Steak & Peanuts

Fish sauce, a pungent Southeast Asian condiment, gives this easy stir-fry a flavor punch, but you can use reduced-sodium soy sauce instead. Add more or less crushed red pepper to adjust the heat.

Hilary Meyer
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

active:
35 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Info
  • Combine lime juice, fish sauce (or soy sauce), 1 Tbsp. oil, and brown sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a flat-bottom carbon-steel wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add steak; cook, stirring, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Wipe out the pan. Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to the pan. Add beans and bell pepper; cook, stirring frequently, until the beans are tender-crisp and the bell pepper and beans are beginning to char, 7 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Add the reserved lime juice mixture and steak, cilantro, and peanuts. Stir to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 5g; fat 26g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 64mg; potassium 600mg; sodium 443mg.
