Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta
This flavorful and easy salmon quinoa bowl is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 28g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 69mg; potassium 807mg; sodium 577mg.