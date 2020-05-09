Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This flavorful and easy salmon quinoa bowl is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.

Hilary Meyer
Source: Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Place salmon on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with 1/8 tsp. salt and pepper. Bake until the salmon is no longer opaque in the center and flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then flake the salmon into bite-size pieces (discard the skin).

  • Meanwhile, bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a medium saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add beans; cover and cook until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Rinse the beans under cold water, drain well, and set aside. Combine water, quinoa, and 1/8 tsp. salt in the saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

  • Whisk lemon juice, oil, garlic, oregano, and the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt in a small bowl.

  • To serve, divide the quinoa among 4 dinner bowls. Arrange the salmon, beans, tomato, feta, and olives over the quinoa. Drizzle with the dressing and garnish with more fresh oregano, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 28g; dietary fiber 4g; sugars 4g; fat 28g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 69mg; potassium 807mg; sodium 577mg.
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
MichaelB
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2021
I really enjoyed this recipe, it turned out very well! My picky son even liked it, I didn't tell him it was healthy. It's a very nice blend of flavors from the dressing to the olives. Highly recommend. Read More
