Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta

Meanwhile, bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a medium saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add beans; cover and cook until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Rinse the beans under cold water, drain well, and set aside. Combine water, quinoa, and 1/8 tsp. salt in the saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.