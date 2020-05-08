Smoked Whitefish Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Serve this chunky smoked whitefish salad from chef Judi Barsness on toasted crusty bread, on crackers or mounded over a bed of salad greens.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

active:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
21

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine fish, mayonnaise, bell pepper, scallions, celery, capers, dill, parsley, mustard, lemon zest, lemon juice and pepper in a medium bowl; mix well. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 20 minutes. Serve topped with radishes and more dill and lemon zest, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
About 3 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 0.4g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.2g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.5g; cholesterol 9mg; vitamin a iu 149.9IU; vitamin c 3.6mg; folate 4.7mcg; calcium 7mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 6.3mg; potassium 112.2mg; sodium 280.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/02/2022