Roasted Beet & Blueberry Salad

Chef Scott Graden of New Scenic Café outside Duluth, Minnesota, pickles beets to use in the winter, but in summer he cooks them up fresh in preparations like this blueberry salad.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

active:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

  • Place beets in a 9-inch baking pan, add water and cover with foil. Roast until the beets can be easily pierced with a fork, 1 to 1 1/4 hours. Set aside, uncovered, until cool enough to handle, about 30 minutes. Peel and refrigerate until cold, about 30 minutes.

  • Grind fennel seeds in a clean spice grinder or with a mortar and pestle. Transfer to a mini food processor and add vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, honey, salt and pepper. Process until smooth. With the motor running, gradually add canola and olive oils.

  • Cut the beets to uniform size, halving the smaller ones and quartering the larger ones; place in a medium bowl. Add the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Add berries and mozzarella; toss to coat. Serve topped with radishes and microgreens, if desired.

To make ahead: Refrigerate beets (Steps 1-2) and dressing (Step 3) for up to 1 day.

Equipment: Spice grinder or mortar and pestle

about 3/4 cup
273 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 17.5g; dietary fiber 5g; sugars 12g; fat 21g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 4.1mg; vitamin a iu 175.2IU; vitamin c 9.4mg; folate 165.8mcg; calcium 97mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 39.9mg; potassium 522.3mg; sodium 233.4mg; added sugar 0.5g.
