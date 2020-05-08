Rice Patty Melts

Lots of local ingredients show up on the menu at Tom Hanson's Duluth Grill in Duluth, Minnesota, like the wild rice in these rice patties, harvested by Bruce Savage of nearby Spirit Lake Farms.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add rice and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 40 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, heat butter and 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat until the butter stops bubbling. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are a deep golden-brown, 35 to 40 minutes.

  • Position racks in middle and upper thirds of oven; preheat to 350 degrees F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine cumin, granulated garlic, crushed red pepper and white pepper in a medium bowl. Add the cooled rice, mayonnaise, cereal, mushrooms, 1/3 cup parsley and eggs; mix well. Scoop the mixture into 6 portions on the prepared pan and shape into patties.

  • Bake the patties on the middle rack until firm and lightly browned, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, 1 teaspoon parsley, peppers, vinegar, minced garlic, basil and chipotle in a small bowl.

  • Turn broiler to high. Top the patties with cheese. Broil on the top rack until the cheese melts, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve the patties on toast, topped with the onions and vinaigrette.

Serving Size:
1 sandwich
Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 44.9g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 4.7g; fat 28g; saturated fat 7.2g; cholesterol 94.4mg; vitamin a iu 956.5IU; vitamin c 10.1mg; folate 91.6mcg; calcium 226.1mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 66.9mg; potassium 340.2mg; sodium 588.2mg.
