Rice Patty Melts
Lots of local ingredients show up on the menu at Tom Hanson's Duluth Grill in Duluth, Minnesota, like the wild rice in these rice patties, harvested by Bruce Savage of nearby Spirit Lake Farms.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 sandwich
Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 44.9g; dietary fiber 5.1g; sugars 4.7g; fat 28g; saturated fat 7.2g; cholesterol 94.4mg; vitamin a iu 956.5IU; vitamin c 10.1mg; folate 91.6mcg; calcium 226.1mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 66.9mg; potassium 340.2mg; sodium 588.2mg.