Beet-Infused Gin & Tonic
Roasted beets add earthy sweetness to this riff on a summer classic from Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth, Minnesota. You'll end up with a big batch of infused gin for easy gin and tonics down the road. Experiment as you will--its earthy flavor plays nicely with bitters and amaros in other cocktails.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
To make ahead: Refrigerate beet-infused gin (Steps 1-4) for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:6 oz. (plus enough gin for about 16 more drinks)
Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 11.5g; vitamin a iu 4.6IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 12.4mcg; calcium 3.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 38.2mg; sodium 24.1mg; added sugar 11g.