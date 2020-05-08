Beet-Infused Gin & Tonic

Roasted beets add earthy sweetness to this riff on a summer classic from Lake Avenue Restaurant & Bar in Duluth, Minnesota. You'll end up with a big batch of infused gin for easy gin and tonics down the road. Experiment as you will--its earthy flavor plays nicely with bitters and amaros in other cocktails.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Place beets and 6 rosemary sprigs on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 30 minutes.

  • Discard the rosemary and let the beets cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.

  • Combine the beets and the remaining 2 rosemary sprigs in a gallon jar or large bowl. Add gin. Cover and let stand in a cool, dark place for at least 4 hours or for up to 3 days. Strain the gin through a fine-mesh sieve (discard the beets and rosemary).

  • To make each drink: Fill a rocks glass half full with ice. Add 1 1/2 ounces of the gin. Top with tonic water and garnish as desired.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate beet-infused gin (Steps 1-4) for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
6 oz. (plus enough gin for about 16 more drinks)
Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.8g; dietary fiber 0.3g; sugars 11.5g; vitamin a iu 4.6IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 12.4mcg; calcium 3.1mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 38.2mg; sodium 24.1mg; added sugar 11g.
