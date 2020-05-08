Crispy Walleye with Pickled Fennel & Dill Tartar Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

One of chef Kippy Kuboy's most popular dishes at the Poplar Haus in Grand Marais, Minnesota, is his walleye po'boy. Here we serve the walleye recipe deconstructed, but go ahead and pile everything on a soft roll if you like.

Betsy Andrews
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Tartar Sauce
Pickled Fennel
Fish

Directions

  • To prepare tartar sauce: Combine mayonnaise, 1/3 cup dill, pickle, minced garlic, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice and pepper in a medium bowl. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • To prepare pickled fennel: Combine vinegar and sugar in a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Add dill and remove from heat. Place fennel in a medium bowl and pour the vinegar mixture over it. Stir in lemon zest and lemon juice. Set aside.

  • To prepare fish: Combine flour and Old Bay in a shallow dish. Whisk egg and milk in another shallow dish. Combine panko, potato chips and granulated garlic in a third shallow dish. Dredge fish in the flour, dip in the egg mixture, then coat in the panko mixture.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the fish and reduce heat to medium. Cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the fish and add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan. Cook, adjusting heat as necessary, until browned and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more. Sprinkle with salt. Serve the fish with the tartar sauce, pickled fennel and lemon wedges, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
4 oz. fish, 3 Tbsp. tartar sauce & 1/2 cup fennel
Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.6g; fat 37g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 87mg; vitamin a iu 136.9IU; folate 13.9mcg; calcium 49.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 349mg; sodium 471mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022