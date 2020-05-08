Crispy Walleye with Pickled Fennel & Dill Tartar Sauce
One of chef Kippy Kuboy's most popular dishes at the Poplar Haus in Grand Marais, Minnesota, is his walleye po'boy. Here we serve the walleye recipe deconstructed, but go ahead and pile everything on a soft roll if you like.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:4 oz. fish, 3 Tbsp. tartar sauce & 1/2 cup fennel
Per Serving:
454 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1.6g; fat 37g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 87mg; vitamin a iu 136.9IU; folate 13.9mcg; calcium 49.1mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 3.8mg; potassium 349mg; sodium 471mg.