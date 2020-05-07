Cinnamon-Toasted Oats

This quick toasted oats recipe is a lower-sugar alternative to granola. Serve it on top of yogurt with sliced fresh or frozen berries. You can double the recipe easily; just be sure to use a large skillet.

Joyce Hendley, M.S. Reviewed by Dietitian Micaela Young, M.S.
Diabetic Living Magazine, Summer 2020; updated October 2022

10 mins
30 mins
2

What Type of Oats Can Be Used for Cinnamon-Toasted Oats?

We used rolled oats for this recipe. There are three types of oats—steel-cut, rolled and instant oats. Rolled oats, also known as old-fashioned oats, go through a flattening process after removing the oat hull. This process gives them a softer texture and reduces their cooking time.

How to Serve Cinnamon-Toasted Oats

One of our favorite ways to enjoy these quick toasted oats is on top of yogurt with sliced fresh or frozen berries. Top strawberry and yogurt parfaits with cinnamon-toasted oats instead of granola, sprinkle them on mixed-berry frozen yogurt bark, or try them on an acai-blueberry smoothie bowl. Enjoy it in your cereal, on top of a salad or as a quick snack.

How to Store Cinnamon-Toasted Oats

Refrigerate in a covered, airtight container for up to 4 days.

Additional reporting by Jan Valdez

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add oats and stir to coat. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg; continue cooking and stirring until the oats are light golden brown, about 4 minutes.

  • Remove from heat; sprinkle with brown sugar and stir evenly to coat. Spread out on a plate to cool completely before serving or refrigerating in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Equipment

Nonstick skillet

Nutrition Facts

1/4 cup
140 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 15.3g; dietary fiber 2.2g; sugars 2g; fat 8.1g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 5.1mg; vitamin a iu 60.2IU; folate 9.9mcg; calcium 15.2mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 20.5mg; potassium 79.2mg; sodium 0.7mg; added sugar 1.5g.
