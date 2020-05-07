Cinnamon-Toasted Oats
This quick toasted oats recipe is a lower-sugar alternative to granola. Serve it on top of yogurt with sliced fresh or frozen berries. You can double the recipe easily; just be sure to use a large skillet.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
What Type of Oats Can Be Used for Cinnamon-Toasted Oats?
We used rolled oats for this recipe. There are three types of oats—steel-cut, rolled and instant oats. Rolled oats, also known as old-fashioned oats, go through a flattening process after removing the oat hull. This process gives them a softer texture and reduces their cooking time.
How to Serve Cinnamon-Toasted Oats
One of our favorite ways to enjoy these quick toasted oats is on top of yogurt with sliced fresh or frozen berries. Top strawberry and yogurt parfaits with cinnamon-toasted oats instead of granola, sprinkle them on mixed-berry frozen yogurt bark, or try them on an acai-blueberry smoothie bowl. Enjoy it in your cereal, on top of a salad or as a quick snack.
How to Store Cinnamon-Toasted Oats
Refrigerate in a covered, airtight container for up to 4 days.
Additional reporting by Jan Valdez
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment
Nonstick skillet