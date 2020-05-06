Blitz Torte with Orange Curd & Meringue

To prepare meringue: Wipe a bit of vinegar over the whisk attachment and mixing bowl of a stand mixer to ensure it's completely clean and free from any lingering fat residue. (Alternatively, you can use a handheld electric mixer.) Add egg whites to the bowl, making sure there's no yolk; beat on low speed until they bubble and begin to froth. Increase the mixer speed to medium and beat until they are foamy and doubled in size. With the mixer running, gradually add 1 cup sugar, 1 heaping teaspoon at a time. When all the sugar has been added, turn off the mixer and give the sides of the bowl a quick scrape. Then beat on medium-high until the meringue is smooth and glossy with stiff peaks. Add vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon vinegar; beat until just incorporated. Transfer the meringue to a clean bowl and set aside.