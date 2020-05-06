Blitz Torte with Orange Curd & Meringue
A blitz torte—or "lightning cake," roughly translated—is a German-American layer cake. This cake has buttery, almost cookie-like cake layers, creamy orange curd filling and a crisp meringue decorated with crunchy almonds. Though it looks impressive, the cake is relatively cheap to make with only a handful of ingredients: Egg whites are used in the meringue, while the yolks go in the cake; both the zest and juice from a single orange flavor the curd. The rest is just flour, sugar, salted (regular) butter and a splash of vanilla. Serve this beautiful cake for any special occasion. Read more about this cake.
To make ahead: Refrigerate the orange curd (Steps 8-9) in an airtight container for up to 1 day. Bring to room temperature before assembling the cake. Refrigerate the finished cake, loosely covered with plastic wrap, for up to 3 days.
Equipment: Two 9-inch aluminum or stainless-steel (not nonstick) cake pans or cheesecake pans with straight sides and removable bottoms. Alternatively, use springform pans (make sure they're not nonstick), or use disposable 9-inch foil pie pans and carefully cut and peel the edges away to remove the baked cakes.
Tip: To improvise a double boiler, bring 2 inches of water to a simmer in a large saucepan. Then set a medium or large metal bowl over the simmering water. Allow at least 1 inch of space between the water and the bottom of the bowl.