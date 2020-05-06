Whipped Frozen Lemonade

Whipped frozen lemonade combines the creaminess of a milkshake with the thirst-quenching tanginess of freshly squeezed lemonade for an incredibly refreshing treat. And this simple frozen lemonade treat comes together with just four ingredients and a blender. You can use light coconut milk or refrigerated coconut milk in place of full-fat coconut milk, though the end result won't be as rich and creamy. Leftover simple syrup will keep for up to 1 week in the refrigerator.

Casey Barber
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Ingredients

Lemon Simple Syrup
Lemonade

Directions

  • To prepare simple syrup: Bring sugar and water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves. Stir in lemon zest and remove from heat. Cover and let steep for 1 hour, then strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve; discard the zest. (You'll have extra syrup; refrigerate for up to 1 week.)

  • To prepare whipped lemonade: Add 1/2 cup simple syrup, lemon juice, coconut milk and ice to a blender. Blend until the ice is crushed and the mixture is slushy. Divide between 4 8-ounce glasses and serve immediately.

Tips

To make ahead: Refrigerate simple syrup (Step 1) in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
8 oz
Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.4g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 13.4g; fat 12.1g; saturated fat 10.7g; vitamin a iu 2.1IU; vitamin c 13mg; folate 14.1mcg; calcium 13.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 156.9mg; sodium 8.3mg; added sugar 12.5g.
