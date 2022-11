Sheet pan dinners have never worked out for me in the past so I'm not sure what made me try another one, but I'm glad I did! This recipe was easy to prep and easy to cook. The flavors were excellent and it was healthy. My only changes were adding some extra garlic, using probably close to a full tsp of mustard, and using the slices of a whole lemon all over the pan instead of half. The lemon on the potatoes is amazing!