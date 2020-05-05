Chicken Pita Sandwiches with Harissa Sauce

We serve these lemon-oregano chicken pitas with lots of fixings tucked in, but you could ditch the pita and serve it all over cooked bulgur, cauliflower rice or a bed of greens.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

35 mins
4 hrs 35 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon zest and juice, cumin, oregano, 2 teaspoons garlic, allspice and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Add chicken and toss to coat. Cook on Low for 4 hours.

  • Meanwhile, whisk tahini, water, harissa, the remaining 1 teaspoon garlic and 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

  • Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Shred the chicken and toss in a bowl with 1/4 cup of the juices from the slow cooker and the remaining 1/8 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve the chicken in pitas with the sauce and lettuce, tomato and onion, if desired.

Tips

Equipment: 6-qt. or larger slow cooker

1 pita sandwich
530 calories; protein 41.5g; carbohydrates 48.6g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 2.7g; fat 19.8g; saturated fat 4.4g; cholesterol 113.3mg; vitamin a iu 101.2IU; vitamin c 4mg; folate 50mcg; calcium 55.7mg; iron 5.1mg; magnesium 94.1mg; potassium 431.8mg; sodium 670.4mg.
