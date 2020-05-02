Grilled Red Snapper

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This simple grilled snapper has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.

Adam Hickman
Source: EatingWell.com, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400 degrees -450 degrees F). Combine paprika, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt and cayenne in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Brush fish all over with oil; sprinkle the seasoning evenly over both sides of fish, pressing to adhere.

  • Oil the grill rack.

  • Grill the fish, covered, until it flakes easily and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 145 degrees F, 3 to 5 minutes per side.

  • Serve with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 fillet
Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 1.2g; sugars 0.3g; fat 5.6g; saturated fat 0.9g; cholesterol 52.5mg; vitamin a iu 1110.4IU; vitamin c 2.7mg; folate 10.3mcg; calcium 64mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 52.3mg; potassium 663mg; sodium 383.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/06/2022