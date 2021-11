I followed the recipe but with a slight tweak. Added fresh garlic to the sautéed veggies and 1/4 fresh parm to the cheese sauce. I also did not drain the juices from the bowl of chicken and veggies as Getting rid of all those flavors seemed silly. Served with fresh rolls and the family enjoyed it. Next time I will mix with spiral pasta before baking. Everyone at the table agreed it was missing the pasta!