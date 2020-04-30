Salt & Pepper Shrimp with Snow Peas

In China, salt and pepper shrimp is traditionally made with tongue-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. If you have some in the pantry, feel free to use them here; we opted for a combo of easier-to-find white and black pepper. The white pepper adds earthy flavor, while black kicks up the heat.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

15 mins
15 mins
4

  • Toss shrimp with cornstarch, 1/2 teaspoon salt, black pepper and white pepper in a large bowl.

  • Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large flat-bottom wok or cast-iron skillet over high heat until shimmering. Add half the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp and pink, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the pan and repeat with the remaining shrimp. Sprinkle the shrimp with 1/8 teaspoon salt.

  • Add snow peas, serrano (or jalapeño) and garlic to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute. Add water, cover and cook until the snow peas are just tender, about 2 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt.

  • Serve the snow peas and shrimp topped with cilantro.

Tip: Cooking shrimp with their shells on makes for an extra-crispy exterior (yes, you can eat them!) and luscious meat that won't dry out. Look for labels like "easy peel" for shell-on deveined shrimp. For the most sustainable option, look for packages sporting the MSC Certified Sustainable Seafood (wild) or ASC Certified (farmed) seal.

4 oz. shrimp & 1 cup snow peas
316 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 15.7g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 4.4g; fat 18.3g; saturated fat 1.5g; cholesterol 158.8mg; vitamin a iu 1489IU; vitamin c 66.5mg; folate 46.6mcg; calcium 122.7mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 63.9mg; potassium 512.4mg; sodium 561mg.
