Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken

A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders.

Adam Dolge
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

  • Combine 1 cup strawberries, vinegar and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a blender. Blend until smooth. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in oil. Transfer 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette to a large bowl. Add ketchup and preserves to the blender and pulse until smooth.

  • Sprinkle chicken with the remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Oil the grill rack. Grill the chicken until it releases easily, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip and baste with the BBQ sauce from the blender. Cook, flipping and basting every 15 seconds, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 degrees F, 3 to 4 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Add spinach, almonds, feta, basil and the remaining 1 cup strawberries to the vinaigrette; toss to combine. Serve the salad topped with the chicken.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3 oz. chicken & 2 cups salad
Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 3.9g; sugars 9.9g; fat 23.1g; saturated fat 5.5g; cholesterol 79.3mg; vitamin a iu 2700IU; vitamin c 53.5mg; folate 35.3mcg; calcium 192.9mg; iron 3mg; magnesium 95.8mg; potassium 435.2mg; sodium 513.1mg; added sugar 3g.
