Grilled Creole-Style Jambalaya

Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes, a signature in this Creole-style dish. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead. 

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add rice and cook, stirring frequently, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Add water and reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until tender, 40 to 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, thread sausage, shrimp, bell pepper, onion and okra on separate skewers. Drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and sprinkle with 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, 1 teaspoon celery seed and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Grill the skewers and tomato halves, turning frequently, until the shrimp are opaque and the sausage and vegetables are slightly charred, about 5 minutes for the shrimp and sausage and 5 to 10 minutes for the vegetables. Remove the shrimp, sausage and vegetables from the skewers and transfer to a plate; cover with foil to keep warm.

  • Chop the tomato and stir into the cooked rice along with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning and 1/4 teaspoon each celery seed and pepper. Spread the rice on a serving platter and top with the shrimp, sausage and vegetables. Sprinkle with scallions, if desired.

Tips

Equipment: 5 metal skewers

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 53.7g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 4.3g; fat 19g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 127.5mg; vitamin a iu 877.7IU; vitamin c 44mg; folate 73.6mcg; calcium 112.5mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 119.8mg; potassium 562mg; sodium 747.3mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/01/2022