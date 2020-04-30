Grilled Creole-Style Jambalaya
Every one of the ingredients used in this grilled spin on a Louisiana favorite is awesome with some charred flavor. Even the rice gets some smokiness from grilled tomatoes, a signature in this Creole-style dish. Also known as the Holy Trinity, the combo of bell pepper, onion and celery (which here we swapped for celery seed) is used to flavor Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and this jambalaya. No skewers? Use a grill basket instead.
EatingWell Magazine, June 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 5 metal skewers
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:2 cups
Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 26.8g; carbohydrates 53.7g; dietary fiber 6g; sugars 4.3g; fat 19g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 127.5mg; vitamin a iu 877.7IU; vitamin c 44mg; folate 73.6mcg; calcium 112.5mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 119.8mg; potassium 562mg; sodium 747.3mg.