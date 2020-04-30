PLT Pizza

With pancetta, lettuce and tomato, this pie combines salad and pizza all in one, a pizz-alad if you will! It's a delicious mess--serve it with knives, forks and plenty of napkins.

Carolyn Malcoun
Source: EatingWell Magazine, June 2020

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to high.

  • Cook pancetta in a small skillet over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

  • Mash finely chopped garlic with salt on a cutting board with the back of a fork. Mix the garlic paste with mayonnaise, buttermilk and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Roll and stretch dough out on a lightly floured surface into a 12-inch oval. Transfer to a lightly floured large baking sheet. Mix oil, sliced garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Bring the dough, the garlic oil and cheese to the grill.

  • Oil the grill rack. Transfer the dough to the grill and cook until puffed and lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the dough, brush with the garlic oil and sprinkle with cheese. Close the lid and cook until the cheese is melted and the dough is lightly browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes more. Return the pizza to the baking sheet.

  • Serve the pizza topped with the reserved pancetta, romaine, tomato and the sauce.

Tips

Tip: For a riff on a classic BLT, we swapped out the bacon for pancetta, an Italian cured pork belly that, unlike bacon, isn't smoked.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 slice
Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 39.2g; dietary fiber 2.7g; sugars 3.6g; fat 32g; saturated fat 8.3g; cholesterol 39.5mg; vitamin a iu 2970.6IU; vitamin c 7.1mg; folate 46.3mcg; calcium 146.5mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 12.9mg; potassium 197mg; sodium 734.3mg.
