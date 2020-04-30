Zucchini Pizza Bites

Think of these zucchini pizza bites as a fun gluten-free alternative to bagel bites. Be sure not to overcook the zucchini or the bites may become soggy. We like the classic pepperoni topping, but feel free to experiment with your own favorites.

Adam Hickman
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut zucchini crosswise to make 16 (1-inch-thick) slices. Arrange the slices in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle with pepper and salt. Bake until starting to soften, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from oven; top evenly with marinara, mozzarella and pepperoni.

  • Switch the oven to broil and place a rack 8 inches from the heat. Broil the bites until the cheese is lightly browned and the pepperoni is crispy around the edges, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 pieces
Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 7.2g; dietary fiber 1.8g; sugars 4.6g; fat 5.1g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 12.1mg; vitamin a iu 525.6IU; vitamin c 29.2mg; folate 44.1mcg; calcium 116.1mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 36.3mg; potassium 509.4mg; sodium 314.1mg.
