Tequila Sunrise

This easy-to-make and easy-to-drink staple cocktail gets its stunning color from grenadine. If you don't have grenadine on hand, you can make your own or use simple syrup. While you won't get the color, it will still taste great and that's what's important! You can use freshly squeezed or store-bought orange juice to make this drink; freshly squeezed will make for a sweeter cocktail.