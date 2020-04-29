Tequila Sunrise
This easy-to-make and easy-to-drink staple cocktail gets its stunning color from grenadine. If you don't have grenadine on hand, you can make your own or use simple syrup. While you won't get the color, it will still taste great and that's what's important! You can use freshly squeezed or store-bought orange juice to make this drink; freshly squeezed will make for a sweeter cocktail.
Tips
Tips: No grenadine? No problem. To make your own homemade grenadine, combine 1/4 cup pomegranate, cherry or cranberry juice (or water if you don't have juice) and 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Heat to steaming over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally; cook until the sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
Use Luxardo maraschino cherries (like the kind in the photo), if you can find them, for a sophisticated look and flavor.