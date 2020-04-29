Tequila Sunrise

This easy-to-make and easy-to-drink staple cocktail gets its stunning color from grenadine. If you don't have grenadine on hand, you can make your own or use simple syrup. While you won't get the color, it will still taste great and that's what's important! You can use freshly squeezed or store-bought orange juice to make this drink; freshly squeezed will make for a sweeter cocktail.

Kate E. Richards
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Fill a tall glass with ice, tucking 3 orange slices decoratively between the ice cubes and the inside of the glass. Add tequila, then top with orange juice. Pour grenadine (or simple syrup) slowly over the top of the drink. Garnish with the remaining slice of orange and a cherry, if desired.

Tips

Tips: No grenadine? No problem. To make your own homemade grenadine, combine 1/4 cup pomegranate, cherry or cranberry juice (or water if you don't have juice) and 1/4 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Heat to steaming over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally; cook until the sugar is fully dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Use Luxardo maraschino cherries (like the kind in the photo), if you can find them, for a sophisticated look and flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cocktail
Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 33.5g; sugars 25.8g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 348.5IU; vitamin c 85.2mg; folate 50.3mcg; calcium 35mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 19mg; potassium 334.5mg; sodium 7.3mg; added sugar 11g.
