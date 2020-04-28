One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa

This one-pot dinner is like a deconstructed burrito bowl--especially when topped with salsa, sliced avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a cool, creamy accent. You can also enjoy it as a meal on its own, or as a vegetarian taco or burrito filling or a side dish on taco night.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, April 2020

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add rice and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant; 1 to 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and water; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until the liquid has been absorbed, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Gently stir in beans and corn. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro and serve with salsa and cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 72.4g; dietary fiber 12.4g; sugars 5.8g; fat 9.4g; saturated fat 1.1g; vitamin a iu 550.4IU; vitamin c 20.6mg; folate 99.2mcg; calcium 84.5mg; iron 4.2mg; magnesium 117.8mg; potassium 785.2mg; sodium 453.5mg.
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
MeganOS
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2020
This has become a go-to meal for me. Leftovers are great too! Read More
Kathryn
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2021
This recipe is a keeper. Easy to make, very tasty. I used half a can of corn instead of frozen. It worked fine. We topped with a Mexican blend cheese and did not add salsa. I used brown rice so cooked it longer. It was a huge hit. Read More
