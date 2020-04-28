One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add rice and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, about 3 minutes. Add onion, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper; cook, stirring, until fragrant; 1 to 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and water; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook until the liquid has been absorbed, 18 to 20 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. Gently stir in beans and corn. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Stir in cilantro and serve with salsa and cheese, if desired.