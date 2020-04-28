One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas
The assortment of vegetables in this vegan one-pot dish add varying textures and flavors to make each forkful exciting. The sweet potato balances the savory spices nicely. Serve this bright and flavorful curry with rice or rice noodles.
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 29.6g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 8.9g; fat 20.5g; saturated fat 13g; vitamin a iu 6577IU; vitamin c 24.1mg; folate 59.3mcg; calcium 86.4mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 73.9mg; potassium 651.7mg; sodium 436.2mg.