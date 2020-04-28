One-Pot Coconut Milk Curry with Chickpeas

The assortment of vegetables in this vegan one-pot dish add varying textures and flavors to make each forkful exciting. The sweet potato balances the savory spices nicely. Serve this bright and flavorful curry with rice or rice noodles.

Carolyn Casner
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

Recipe Summary test

25 mins
25 mins
40 mins
40 mins
6
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds and mustard seeds and cook, stirring, until starting to pop, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add onion and cook, stirring, until starting to soften, about 3 minutes. Add garlic, ginger, curry powder, crushed red pepper and salt; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add coconut milk, broth, tomatoes, sweet potato, green beans and chickpeas. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to maintain a simmer and cook, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro and lime juice.

Nutrition Facts

1 1/3 cups
1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 29.6g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 8.9g; fat 20.5g; saturated fat 13g; vitamin a iu 6577IU; vitamin c 24.1mg; folate 59.3mcg; calcium 86.4mg; iron 3.9mg; magnesium 73.9mg; potassium 651.7mg; sodium 436.2mg.
