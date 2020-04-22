Bourbon & Honey Gold Rush Cocktail

The Gold Rush is a modern classic whiskey cocktail that was invented by New York City bartender T.J. Siegal. This easy mix of bourbon, lemon and honey is made with ingredients you likely have in your pantry and makes a tasty addition to happy hour, no matter the season.

Amy Traynor
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

5 mins
5 mins
1

  • Combine honey and water in a cocktail shaker; stir until the honey is dissolved. Add bourbon and lemon juice. Fill the shaker three-fourths full of ice, cover and shake until chilled, about 20 seconds. Strain the cocktail into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with lemon slice, if desired.

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 6.8g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 6.1g; vitamin a iu 0.9IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; folate 3.2mcg; calcium 1.5mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 1.1mg; potassium 20.2mg; sodium 1mg; added sugar 6g.
