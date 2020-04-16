Maple Whiskey Sour

If you're looking for an easy happy hour recipe, but feeling a little limited on ingredients, we've got a bit of good news: you don't have to have a fully stocked bar to turn out a delicious whiskey sour. Hopefully, you've got a little whiskey or bourbon lying around, a bit of maple syrup and fresh citrus. And if you're really looking to elevate your beverage, add some aquafaba to the mix. While not necessary, it stands in for the traditional egg white to create a lovely layer of foam at the top.

Kate E. Richards
Source: EatingWell.com, April 2020

  • Place a small glass in the freezer to chill.

  • Combine whiskey (or bourbon), lemon juice (or other juice), maple syrup and bitters (if using) in a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled; strain into the chilled glass. (Optional, for a foamy top: Shake until chilled. Remove ice from the shaker. Add aquafaba; shake vigorously until the mixture is foamy, about 20 seconds. Pour into the chilled glass. Wait for the foam to settle before garnishing.)

  • Drizzle with maple syrup and garnish with citrus peel, if desired.

163 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 17g; sugars 14g; vitamin a iu 2IU; vitamin c 12mg; folate 6mcg; calcium 26mg; magnesium 6mg; potassium 75mg; sodium 5mg; added sugar 12g.
