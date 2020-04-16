Cochinita Pibil (Yucatán-Style Pulled Pork)

Traditionally, this Yucatán-style pork is cooked all day in a pit, but a pressure cooker gets it on the table much quicker. Cooking the pork wrapped in banana leaves is optional but adds an authentic grassy note.

Andrea Nguyen
EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Pork
Pickled Onion & Peppers
Other

Directions

  • To prepare pork: Whisk spice blend, 2 1/2 tablespoons vinegar, orange juice, lime juice, garlic and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt in a large bowl. Add pork and stir to coat.

  • If using banana leaves, rinse off any white residue and trim any hard, brown edges. Place one leaf so it covers the bottom of the inner pot of a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. (Or see Oven Variation.) Arrange the pork in a single layer and drizzle with any juices from the bowl. Pour 1 cup water around the pork. Cover with the other banana leaf. (If not using banana leaves, proceed without them, arranging the pork and adding the water.)

  • Lock the lid and cook at high pressure for 45 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, to prepare pickled onion & peppers: Place onion in a small, deep heatproof bowl. Cover with 2 cups water and let soak for 10 minutes. Drain well, then return to the bowl. Add peppers.

  • Combine the remaining 1/4 cup water, vinegar, cloves (or allspice), oregano, peppercorns and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a lively simmer over high heat, then pour over the vegetables. Set aside, stirring occasionally.

  • Let the cooker pressure release naturally for 15 minutes. Carefully release residual pressure manually, unlock and remove the lid. Use tongs to remove the banana leaves.

  • Transfer the pork to a serving platter and shred with 2 forks. Loosely cover with a banana leaf or foil to keep warm. Pour the cooking liquid into a measuring cup and set aside for 10 minutes. Skim off any fat. Return the liquid to the pot, set the cooker to Saute on high and bring to a boil. Cook until reduced by half, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix the liquid into the pork.

  • Drain the vegetables and remove the whole spices. Serve the pork and vegetables in tortillas with crumbled cotija and lime wedges, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate pickled onion (Steps 4-5) for up to 1 week.

Equipment

6-qt. electric pressure cooker (or see Oven Variation)

Oven variation

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Pour 1 cup of water into a 6-quart heavy pot, then line it with two banana leaves (or 12-by-18-inch pieces of parchment paper): one covering the bottom (let it go up the sides), the other leaf across the first one. Add the pork in a single layer and drizzle with any juices from the bowl. Fold the leaves (or paper) closed. Tightly cover and roast until very tender, about 2 1/2 hours. Continue with Steps 4-8, reducing the liquid in the pot on the stovetop in Step 7.

Tip

Banana leaves can be used to wrap foods before barbecuing, baking or steaming, lending a subtle sweet flavor and aroma to whatever is folded inside them. They're sold frozen and fresh at Asian and Latin American markets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 tacos each
Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 49.4g; carbohydrates 29.8g; dietary fiber 4.4g; sugars 1.6g; fat 16.6g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 148mg; vitamin a iu 184.2IU; vitamin c 26.2mg; folate 108.6mcg; calcium 144.2mg; iron 3.5mg; magnesium 78.2mg; potassium 777.9mg; sodium 689.1mg.
