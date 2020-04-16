Cochinita Pibil (Yucatán-Style Pulled Pork)

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Pour 1 cup of water into a 6-quart heavy pot, then line it with two banana leaves (or 12-by-18-inch pieces of parchment paper): one covering the bottom (let it go up the sides), the other leaf across the first one. Add the pork in a single layer and drizzle with any juices from the bowl. Fold the leaves (or paper) closed. Tightly cover and roast until very tender, about 2 1/2 hours. Continue with Steps 4-8, reducing the liquid in the pot on the stovetop in Step 7.