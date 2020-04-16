Annatto Spice Blend
This spice blend conjures up the sunny flavors of the Yucatán. You'll need to track down annatto seeds (aka achiote), which provide the blend's vibrant color and flavor. Use it to flavor rice (add 1 tsp. for each 1 cup dry rice), sprinkle on chicken or pork cutlets before cooking, or make Yucatán-Style Pulled Pork (Cochinita Pibil; see Associated Recipes).
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020
To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 months.
Equipment: Spice grinder
Tip: Annatto is a rusty-red seed with a nutty and mildly peppery taste. Used for its color as much as its flavor in many Latin American dishes, it comes from the annatto (achiote) tree, native to Central and South America. Buy the seeds (whole or ground) online or in Latin markets.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:3/4 cup (1-tsp. serving)
Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 8.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 10.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 7.8mg; sodium 0.6mg.