Annatto Spice Blend

This spice blend conjures up the sunny flavors of the Yucatán. You'll need to track down annatto seeds (aka achiote), which provide the blend's vibrant color and flavor. Use it to flavor rice (add 1 tsp. for each 1 cup dry rice), sprinkle on chicken or pork cutlets before cooking, or make Yucatán-Style Pulled Pork (Cochinita Pibil; see Associated Recipes).

Andrea Nguyen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May 2020

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
36

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast coriander seeds, cumin seeds, allspice, peppercorns and cloves in a small skillet over medium heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the toasted spices with annatto seeds and oregano. Grind in batches in a spice grinder until super-fine. (If using ground annatto, grind the coriander mixture and oregano until super-fine and combine with 2/3 cup ground annatto.)

Tips

To make ahead: Store airtight at room temperature for up to 3 months.

Equipment: Spice grinder

Tip: Annatto is a rusty-red seed with a nutty and mildly peppery taste. Used for its color as much as its flavor in many Latin American dishes, it comes from the annatto (achiote) tree, native to Central and South America. Buy the seeds (whole or ground) online or in Latin markets.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 cup (1-tsp. serving)
Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.6g; dietary fiber 0.9g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 8.4IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 10.8mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 1.7mg; potassium 7.8mg; sodium 0.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 08/25/2022